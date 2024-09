1 dead after pedestrian struck in Warminster Township, Pa.

WARMINSTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Warminster Township, Pennsylvania.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Street Road westbound, near Johnsville Boulevard.

Street Rd. between Newtown Rd. and Johnsville Blvd. are closed as police investigate.

The coroner is also at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.