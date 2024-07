1 dead after shooting at Lucky 7 corner store in Chester, Pa.

1 dead after reported shooting inside Lucky 7 store in Chester

1 dead after reported shooting inside Lucky 7 store in Chester

1 dead after reported shooting inside Lucky 7 store in Chester

1 dead after reported shooting inside Lucky 7 store in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a corner store in Chester, Pa.

Investigators say it happened just after 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of Morton Avenue.

Preliminary reports are that two people were arguing inside the Lucky 7 Store on the block.

One of the individuals pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim has not yet been identified.

We're waiting for information on a possible suspect.