Crash involving dump truck and car shuts down section of Route 422 eastbound in Montgomery County

LOWER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Crash involving dump truck and car shuts down section of Route 422 eastbound in Lower Providence Twp., Montgomery County

The driver of a car was gravely injured after a crash involving a dump truck on Route 422 in Montgomery County.

The collision happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday between the Oaks and Trooper Road exits.

Police say the dump truck driver lost control in the westbound lanes. The truck went off the left side of the roadway, through the retaining guide wire barrier and into the oncoming lanes of 422 East.

The truck struck a silver Ford sedan before overturning and spilling its cargo onto the roadway.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the dump truck on its side. The heavily damaged car could be seen nearby.

The tire tracks were visible in the grassy median.

A fatality was initially reported, but in an update police say the driver of the sedan was rushed to the hospital. However, the victim is not expected to survive.

The dump truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed as of noon. The westbound lanes were shut down earlier but have since reopened.

