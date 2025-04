1 dead after house fire in Millville, New Jersey

MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police are working to determine what sparked a deadly house fire in Cumberland County, New Jersey.

The blaze broke out Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of North 4th Street in Millville.

When firefighters got there, they found heavy flames and smoke pouring from the home.

Once they extinguished the fire, they found the body of an adult inside.

Investigators say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

The name of the person who died has not been released.