24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

4 injured, including 3 children, in row home fire in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, June 13, 2025 10:47AM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were injured, including three children, after a row home fire in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section early Friday morning.

It happened around 4:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of N. Corlies Street.

Officials said a 40-year-old woman jumped from the 2nd-story window, while holding one of the children. She was rushed to Temple Hospital's trauma center in critical condition.

Two other children were also seriously injured in the fire. They were also taken to the hospital by medics.

Officials said two of the children are in critical condition and the third is in stable condition.

Officials said there were working smoke alarms in the building at the time of the fire.

Crews remain on the scene to put out hotspots.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW