4 injured, including 3 children, in row home fire in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were injured, including three children, after a row home fire in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section early Friday morning.

It happened around 4:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of N. Corlies Street.

Officials said a 40-year-old woman jumped from the 2nd-story window, while holding one of the children. She was rushed to Temple Hospital's trauma center in critical condition.

Two other children were also seriously injured in the fire. They were also taken to the hospital by medics.

Officials said two of the children are in critical condition and the third is in stable condition.

Officials said there were working smoke alarms in the building at the time of the fire.

Crews remain on the scene to put out hotspots.