Man pushing vehicle after running out of gas fatally struck by semi on I-78 in Northampton County

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- A deadly crash on Interstate 78 in Northampton County shut down the highway for hours Monday night.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on I-78 eastbound at mile marker 74.3, near the Route 33 exit in Williams Township.

Police say a tractor-trailer collided with another vehicle.

Officials said a man was pushing a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox, in the right travel lane, while a woman was steering the vehicle due to it being out of gas.

While the vehicle was being pushed, a tractor-trailer that was traveling eastbound struck the Chevrolet Equinox and another semi, which was disabled on the shoulder of the highway.

The man pushing the vehicle was killed, according to officials. The woman was taken to Saint Luke's Anderson Hospital.

Police said the man and woman associated with the Chevrolet are both from New Jersey. Their names have not been released.

The accident left debris on the highway in both directions and caused a traffic jam that stretched for miles. The roadway was reopened at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

This crash remains under investigation.

