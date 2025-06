1 hurt in drive-by shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say they got multiple 911 calls about shots being fired into a crowd on the 5300 block of Chester Avenue.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators are looking through surveillance cameras in the area.

They say the shooter was in a white Chevy Impala.