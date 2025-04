1 injured after mobile home fire in Spring City, Chester Co.

SPRING CITY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A fire at a mobile home injured one person in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

It happened on the 800 block of Latshaw Road in Spring City.

Crews arrived at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday to find the home engulfed in flames.

One person was rushed to the hospital with burns.

It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.