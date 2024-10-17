$1M bond set for man accused of murdering pregnant wife in Texas

A judge set a $1 million bond for Lee Gilley, accused of murdering his pregnant wife in their Heights-area home on Allston Street on Oct. 7.

Heights man accused of murdering his pregnant wife given $1M bond A judge set a $1 million bond for Lee Gilley, accused of murdering his pregnant wife in their Heights-area home on Allston Street on Oct. 7.

Heights man accused of murdering his pregnant wife given $1M bond A judge set a $1 million bond for Lee Gilley, accused of murdering his pregnant wife in their Heights-area home on Allston Street on Oct. 7.

Heights man accused of murdering his pregnant wife given $1M bond A judge set a $1 million bond for Lee Gilley, accused of murdering his pregnant wife in their Heights-area home on Allston Street on Oct. 7.

HOUSTON -- A man charged in the death of his pregnant wife in Texas appeared before a judge Thursday and was given a $1 million bond.

Lee Mongerson Gilley was in an orange jumpsuit as he signed paperwork in court.

He's accused of killing his wife, Christa Bauer Gilley, at their home on Allston Street on Oct. 7 in Houston's The Heights neighborhood.

ABC Houston affiliate KTRK learned new details about the case Thursday. Lee Gilley allegedly told investigators that on the night of Christa Gilley's death, the couple argued about the purchase of a new vehicle.

Lee Gilley said they put the kids to bed and went to separate areas of their home.

He added that Christa Gilley was in a bedroom for three hours and heard nothing. When he went to check on her, he told police he found her with trauma to her face and blood spots on the bed.

The medical examiner said she died from compression to the neck and was about nine weeks pregnant.

"Mr. Gilley is devastated. We're working very hard to try to get to the bottom of what actually happened. There's more that's unknown than what's known right now," attorney Ed McClees told KTRK following the hearing.

The couple's two children - their 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son - are staying with Christa Gilley's parents. Both her parents and Lee Gilley's parents were in court on Thursday.

Should Lee Gilley make the $1 million bond, he cannot have contact with the children.

"Given the allegations that they were at home at the time that this offense occurred, and their extremely young age, we just thought it was best in this situation to hold off with him having any contact with these children during the pendency of this case," prosecutor Lindsey Bondurand said.