Over $1 million in narcotics recovered after man arrested in Mercer County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Mercer County Narcotics Task Force made a drug bust with a street value of over $1 million in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

Investigators arrested and charged James Nalbone with 18 narcotics and weapons offenses. He was also charged with one count of money laundering.

Authorities say the 35-year-old used his home on Byron Avenue along with a storage unit to hide cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, cash, and guns.

Anyone with further information on this incident of Nalbone's arrest should contact the police.