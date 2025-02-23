1 officer dead, 5 others injured in shooting at Pennsylvania hospital

YORK, Pa (WPVI) -- Please pray for everyone and especially pray for the family and loved ones of Officer Andrew Duarte. May he rest in peace. Job well done. Life well served," said York County District Attorney Timothy Barker.

The West York Borough community is dealing with the loss of a hero.

Officials said Officer Duarte was killed and 5 others were hurt during a shooting at UPMC Memorial hospital in West Manchester Township on Saturday morning.

Barker said Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, 49, stormed the hospital around 10:30 a.m. with a handgun and zip ties.

"He went straight to the ICU and in the ICU, this individual went and held hostage members of the UPMC staff," said Barker. He believes the suspect targeted the ICU after being there earlier this week with another person.

Barker said Ortiz shot a doctor, nurse and custodian who are in stable condition and fired at UPMC officers.

When other police departments arrived to defuse the situation, Ortiz appeared with a staff member who had her hands tied.

"Holding her at gunpoint, coming out into the hallway, the officers left with no recourse, and did open fire and did shoot and kill Ortiz," said Barker.

During the shootout, two officers were also struck and hospitalized in stable condition.

"After reviewing surveillance footage and witness statements, it is absolutely clear and beyond any doubt that the officers acted lawfully in using deadly force," said Barker.

"The act of extraordinary bravery and courage by the healthcare workers here, by the law enforcement professionals, state and local and here at the hospital level, who ran toward danger to keep people safe -- because of their work, lives were saved today," said Governor Josh Shapiro.

Officer Duarte's LinkedIn page states he joined the West York police department in 2022 after serving with the Denver police department for five years.

Officials have not yet given a motive for the attack.