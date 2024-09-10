1 shot, injured on SEPTA platform in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person was shot and injured on a SEPTA platform in Center City on Tuesday.

It happened on a platform for the Market-Frankford Line at Market and 15th streets around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, at least one person was shot during the incident. The victim was transported to Jefferson Hospital.

There is no word yet on that person's condition.

It is also unclear what led to the gunfire.

Investigators did not release any further details on this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.