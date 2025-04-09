'Wildest city ever': Tourist startled by large snake on Philadelphia sidewalk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is known for many things. Now, you can add seeing a giant snake slithering along a sidewalk in Center City to the list!

Tourist Nini Adanaia recorded a video in late March after she spotted a large yellow snake while walking along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with her sister.

While they kept a distance, a wedding party posed for pictures about 10 feet or so from the snake.

Adanaia later posted on TikTok "Philly is not for beginners," calling Philadelphia the "wildest city ever."

Where the snake came from is a mystery.

We can only hope it's off the streets.

