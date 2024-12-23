10 years after fire, family-owned 'Wicker Emporium' is going strong

COLUMBUS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Wicker Emporium has adopted the slogan, 'Up from the Ashes,' after a fire at the Columbus Farmers Market that occurred 10 years ago.

The small business, owned by the Strauss family, specializes in home decor and is a big hit during the holiday season. But right before Thanksgiving 2014, theirs and their neighbors' shops went up in flames.

Wicker Emporium was closed for the next 10 months before rebuilding and reopening.

The second-generation owner, Marci Strauss, and her parents have worked hard to expand their size, inventory, and appeal to loyal customers.

Strauss says it was the kindness of customers that reassured them during uncertain times.

The Columbus Farmers Market remains open most days during the holiday season. To learn more, visit their website.

