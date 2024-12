South Jersey town reconstructs monument for all veterans

After years of wear and tear, a 1950s-era veterans' monument in Elmer, New Jersey, has been replaced with one that will last for generations.

After years of wear and tear, a 1950s-era veterans' monument in Elmer, New Jersey, has been replaced with one that will last for generations.

After years of wear and tear, a 1950s-era veterans' monument in Elmer, New Jersey, has been replaced with one that will last for generations.

After years of wear and tear, a 1950s-era veterans' monument in Elmer, New Jersey, has been replaced with one that will last for generations.

ELMER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- After years of wear and tear, a 1950s-era veterans' monument in Elmer, New Jersey, has been replaced with one that will last for generations.

The project was reportedly a decade-in-the-making, and came together as the result of various community members chipping in.

Watch the video above to learn more.

RELATED: Four-time Purple Heart recipient honored at Veterans Day ceremony in Atlantic City