102-year-old Eagles diehard fan excited to be attending Super Bowl 59

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) -- At the age of 102, Eloise Brown has seen it all. One thing she hasn't missed is an Eagles game.

The South Philadelphia native has watched every game since the 60s.

Sitting in the lobby of the Eagles hotel in New Orleans, our cameras were rolling when Eagles DE Brandon Graham came over to surprise Brown.

Like many diehards, she's watched the team at its lowest and soar at its highest.

Now she's getting a chance to see them possibly win their second Super Bowl in person, and it's all thanks to the Eagles.

