12-inch main break fills Northeast Philadelphia streets with water

Tyson Street will remain closed between Pennway Street and Whitaker Avenue as crews make repairs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of homes in Northeast Philadelphia were left without running water for most of Thursday due to a 12-inch water main break.

Residents like Louis Cohen watched as a gushing stream of water flowed underneath several vehicles on the 900 block of Tyson Avenue.

"My neighbor knocked on my door and I came to the window. She wanted me to move my car, and I looked out and the whole street was completely flooded," said Cohen.

The Philadelphia Water Department said crews responded to the 12-inch main break around 2 p.m.

Chopper 6 shows them on scene as well as the dirt-lined street with deep cracks from above.

"You can see like the whole street cracked all the way across. I was like, 'Wow, that's something serious when that happens,'" said Joseph Lutton.

PWD said workers are making repairs as quickly and safely as possible, especially in the rain.

Crews restored water to about 50 properties just after 11 p.m.

Tyson Street will remain closed between Pennway Street and Whitaker Avenue as crews make repairs.