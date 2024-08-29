12 rescued from Philadelphia's Schuylkill River after 2 party boats began taking on water

Someone on one of the small ships called 911 just after midnight on Thursday morning when they noticed water coming on board.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Twelve people were rescued from two party boats in the Schuylkill River.

A police helicopter located the boats near the Platt Bridge in South Philadelphia.

The fire department marine unit and coast guard made sure everyone made it to shore safely.

Police say the 12 people are in their 20s and 30s, and are in good spirits.

It's unclear what caused one of the boats to spring a leak.

