12-year-old dies after suffering gunshot wound to head in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old boy died after being shot in what police believe may have been an accidental shooting in West Philadelphia.

According to police, officers responded just after 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of Brooklyn Street.

When they arrived, they found the young victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The child was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say one person is in custody.

No further information on the shooting was immediately available.