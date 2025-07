Correctional Police recruits celebrate graduation in Gloucester Township

The 122nd Correctional Police Officer Recruit Class consists of 23 graduates.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Nearly two dozen graduates are now ready to serve as correctional officers in South Jersey.

A commencement ceremony was held Tuesday at the Camden County College Blackwood campus in Gloucester Township.

They will soon begin working in Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Mercer and Salem counties.