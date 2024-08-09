124 animals recovered in largest farm cruelty case, Bucks County SPCA says

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Bucks County SPCA is caring for 124 animals from Narrow Way Farm in Newtown.

It's the largest animal cruelty case the SPCA has ever experienced, officials announced Thursday.

In total, volunteers recovered 58 goats, 49 chickens, 10 pigs, 5 sheep, and 2 steers rescued, and an additional two animals were found dead at the property.

The animals are in the process of being transported to the shelter's location in Quakertown to be treated before they can find new homes.

"This person was running a really poor business at the sake and expense of the animals," added Cindy Kelly, the Bucks County SPCA communications manager.

The investigation came after multiple reports of sick or even dead animals.

Kelly wasn't the only one who described the farm as very public and cute in the front, but it's when you got past the entrance you saw the conditions the animals were living in.

"You pull up, it has this public-facing front with this cute little shop building adorable pigs and baby goats. If you look past that, you see sad suffering animals," Kelly explained.

Abigale O'Keefe, the owner of the farm, will be facing a lengthy list of animal cruelty charges, according to the SPCA.

But as of this week, she's nowhere to be found.

"The owner is out of the country inaccessible being unresponsive and uncooperative," said Kelly.

Volunteers on the farm said the place was very unorganized and that the owner put everything on the volunteers.

"One of the vets, he wasn't licensed. He made me hold the goat and shave his hoof. There was blood dripping all down. He said it was normal," explained Amanda Smith who was a volunteer.

Officials said this is heartbreaking because this all could have been prevented.

"These animals have been living in filthy conditions. They've been feeding on a poor-quality diet. So very sadly these are preventable," Kelly said.

Charges are currently pending for the farm owner.