13 new transit police officers start patrols for SEPTA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thirteen new transit police officers will begin patrols on Monday after taking the oath to protect and serve.

A swearing-in ceremony was held Monday morning at SEPTA headquarters in Center City.

It comes as SEPTA faces a funding crisis that could potentially lead to increased fares and service cuts.

SEPTA's budget proposal goes before the board for a vote on June 26.