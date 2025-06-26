13-year-old boy killed in crash at Jersey shore

MIDDLE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A young child was killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash at the Jersey shore.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, along Court House-South Dennis Road in the Cape May Court House section of Middle Township.

Police say a 13-year-old boy, of Sewell, NJ, who was in a Honda Accord, died in the wreck. A 55-year-old man, also of Sewell, was driving the Honda.

According to investigators, the 22-year-old male driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer entered the northbound lane of travel, attempting to pass another car, when he struck the Honda.

The 22-year-old Mitsubishi Lancer driver and the 55-year-old in the Honda were both hospitalized. There was no word on their conditions.

The victim who died has not been identified.