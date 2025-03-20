13-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of 19-year-old in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Del. -- A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of a 19-year-old man earlier this week in Newark, Delaware.

The teen suspect, a resident of Wilmington, was also charged with firearms offenses.

He is being held at the New Castle County Detention Center after failing to pay $170,000 cash bail.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting. The suspect's name has not been released.

The gunfire erupted near Clarion and Durham courts in the Kimberton section of Newark at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Jahliel Jackson, was taken by a private vehicle to Christiana Hospital, where he later died.

"I was just sitting upstairs in my room and then all of a sudden hear six shots back to back," recalled Carl Lee of Newark.

"It was very distinctive. We heard, like, pop, pop, pop, pop," added another neighbor, Shane Hamby.

Authorities roped off a wide area of the residential neighborhood during the investigation.

People who live in the area say this community is home to a bunch of young families, and this type of violence is very unusual in this section of Newark.

"It's normally a pretty safe area, like, we really don't have a lot over here at all, you know. So, scary, yeah," said Hamby.

An investigation into this homicide continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bruhn at (302) 395-8120, via email at Thomas.Bruhn@newcastlede.gov, or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at (302) 573-2800.

