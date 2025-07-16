14 arrested during ICE raid in West Norriton, Pa.

WEST NORRITON, Pa. (WPVI) -- More than a dozen people were taken into custody on Wednesday during an immigration raid in Montgomery County.

Authorities say they were removed following a federally authorized ICE search at the Super Gigante in West Norriton.

ICE says the individuals arrested do not have legal status to be here in the U.S. They will be in custody pending removal proceedings.

Video shows ICE agents dressed in camo standing guard behind the store around 9 a.m.

The store manager tells Action News that ICE agents had a warrant to come inside. She says all 14 people they took into custody were Hispanic men, who worked at the store known as the West Norriton Farmers Market.

She says a lot of them were in the process of trying to become U.S. citizens.

"I've only seen ICE raids like that on the news. I've never seen one in person. It broke my heart," said Hollie Havens, who was across the street when the raid happened.

The Mexican Consulate in Philadelphia says it is aware of what happened in West Norriton. It says at least six Mexican individuals were detained.

The consulate is prepared to provide them with legal assistance if they need it.

ICE says this is an ongoing investigation.

The business has been open for almost 13 years here in Montgomery County.