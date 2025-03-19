14 students sanctioned for protests at Swarthmore College

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Swarthmore College is responding to sanctions it placed on 14 students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests.

One of those students was suspended on an assault charge for using a megaphone indoors.

The protests took place between October of 2023 and March of last year. They were part of a national wave of student activism in response to the Israel-Hamas war.

A Swarthmore spokesperson says the Delaware County school supports peaceful protests, but added, "Those rights do not extend so far as to infringe on the ability of other students, faculty, and staff members to fully engage in the life of the campus, nor do they give license for protesters to disrupt the essential operations of the College."

