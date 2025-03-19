24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

14 students sanctioned for protests at Swarthmore College

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, March 19, 2025 11:27AM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Swarthmore College is responding to sanctions it placed on 14 students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests.

One of those students was suspended on an assault charge for using a megaphone indoors.

The protests took place between October of 2023 and March of last year. They were part of a national wave of student activism in response to the Israel-Hamas war.

A Swarthmore spokesperson says the Delaware County school supports peaceful protests, but added, "Those rights do not extend so far as to infringe on the ability of other students, faculty, and staff members to fully engage in the life of the campus, nor do they give license for protesters to disrupt the essential operations of the College."

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW