15-year-old found shot dead in driveway; witness reports victim was thrown from car

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 15-year-old in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday.

Officers found the victim around 6 p.m. in a rear driveway along the 6300 block of Revere Street.

When medics got to the scene, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was shot in the chest, shoulder and lower back.

According to a witness, a white sedan was seen pulling up, and then someone inside pushed the 15-year-old out of the passenger's side of the car.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Police are checking nearby cameras to get a more detailed description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.