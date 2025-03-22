15-year-old shot and killed on SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old is dead after being shot while on a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at 40th and Girard.

According to Philadelphia police, a group of five to six juveniles got into a fight at the back of the bus.

The bus driver stopped and one of the juveniles got off the bus.

That's when, police say, that juvenile turned around and fired a shot back into the bus, hitting the 15-year-old in the chest.

Police officers took the teen to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just before 1:20 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 215-686-3334.

Police are reminding the public that there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for any homicide in the city.