16-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of 15-year-old in Northeast Philadephia

Police say a suspect turned himself in after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say a suspect turned himself in after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say a suspect turned himself in after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say a suspect turned himself in after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a suspect turned himself in after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia.

Investigators say 16-year-old Jake Kelly Jr, of Middletown, Delaware, is charged with murder, robbery and other offenses.

Police say a suspect turned himself in after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia.

The shooting happened the night of July 3 on the 6300 block of Revere Street.

Police say the teenage victim, identified as Rasheid Lynch, was shot in the neck, chest and shoulder, and died at the hospital.