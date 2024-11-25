From 1776 to 2026: Philly ready to takes center stage with Semiquincentennial celebration

The year 2026 could be the biggest year for the city of Philadelphia since 1776.

The region is preparing for a Semiquincentennial celebration of the birth of the United States of America: a multitude of events across the city celebrating our neighborhoods, the arts, culture, science, and our history.

But that is not all. Our region will also play host to a series of super-consequential sporting events - all in that same year of 2026 - that will also showcase the Delaware Valley to the world: FIFA World Cup matches at the Linc, the MLB All-Star Game at the Bank, the first and second rounds of March Madness at the Well, the US Amateur Golf Championship at Merion and the PGA Championship at Aronimink.

Are we ready? Matt O'Donnell talks to Danielle DiLeo, President and CEO of Philadelphia 250 who is well into the planning phase of our celebrations in 2026.

Matt and the panel also cover Senator Bob Casey's concession to David McCormick, President-Elect Donald Trump's local cabinet picks, and the impact of tariffs.

Should you buy big-ticket items like cars and appliances now?