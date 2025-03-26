'F-18s LAUNCH': Atlantic publishes purported Yemen strike details from Signal chat

The White House has sought to minimize the national security breach.

WASHINGTON -- The Atlantic on Wednesday published a new article detailing purported information about recent American strikes in Yemen it says was accidentally shared with a journalist via Signal by senior members of President Donald Trump's National Security Council.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.