$1M winning Powerball ticket sold at Wawa in Woodlyn, Delaware County

No one hit the jackpot, which is now worth an estimated $416 million for Wednesday's drawing.
WOODLYN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Someone in Delaware County is one million dollars richer.
Chopper 6 was above the Wawa on Fairview Road in Woodlyn, where a winning million-dollar lottery ticket was sold in Monday's Powerball drawing.
The winning numbers were: 11-18-23-38-60; Powerball: 09
That ticket matched the five white balls that were drawn.
