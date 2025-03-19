$1M winning Powerball ticket sold at Wawa in Woodlyn, Delaware County

No one hit the jackpot, which is now worth an estimated $416 million for Wednesday's drawing.

A winning million-dollar Powerball ticket was sold at the Wawa on Fairview Road in Woodlyn.

WOODLYN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Someone in Delaware County is one million dollars richer.

Chopper 6 was above the Wawa on Fairview Road in Woodlyn, where a winning million-dollar lottery ticket was sold in Monday's Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were: 11-18-23-38-60; Powerball: 09

That ticket matched the five white balls that were drawn.

No one hit the jackpot, which is now worth an estimated $416 million for Wednesday's drawing.

