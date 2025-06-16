1st FIFA Club World Cup game gets underway Monday at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A different type of "football" is taking over Lincoln Financial Field this summer.

The first of eight FIFA Club World Cup Matches will take place, starting Monday night, in South Philadelphia.

The stadium has been transformed into a football pitch.

This is all ahead of next year, when Philadelphia will also host matches for the World Cup.

"Very excited for the game, the Flamengo soccer," said soccer fan, Rogerio Arruda.

Action News met Arruda touring the Linc, fresh off his flight from his home country of Brazil.

"The flight took 26 hours from Brazil to Philadelphia," said Arruda.

Outside the Linc, there are new signs to direct new fans and new banners, welcoming the FIFA Club World Cup to Philadelphia.

Eight matches will be played in Philadelphia through July 13. But, again, this is not to be confused with the World Cup that's coming to the city next year.

The two tournaments are different.

This year's event features 32 of the best professional club teams across the world, like Inter Miami, Chelsea and Manchester City.

"It's a beautiful game, and I'm a bit biased in saying America is probably one of the greatest places to be. So I think these next two summers, I don't think that we all realize the effects that the Club World Cup and the World Cup are going to bring," said FIFA Women's World Cup champion and Delran, New Jersey native, Carli Lloyd.

Soccer fans are expected to pack the Linc Monday night to watch the game between Flamengo (Brazil) and Esperanza de Tunis (Tunisia), which begins at 9 p.m.

Tickets are available online starting as low as $27.

