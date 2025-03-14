2 accused of stealing from purses at Conshohocken, Pa. restaurant

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Conshohocken have arrested a pair wanted for stealing wallets from women who were enjoying meals at restaurants.

Investigators say the man and woman managed to lift those wallets right out of the purses, and then tried to use the stolen credit cards.

But local businesses stepped up and provided video that helped police crack the case.

Police say the suspects targeted women who were having an enjoyable night out and left them scrambling to trace their steps and cancel their cards.

Conshohocken Police provided Action News with photos and videos showing two individuals accused of picking wallets from purses or taking purses.

According to the criminal complaint they have been identified as Nichole Pride and Linwood Carlton Farmer, both residents of Philadelphia.

They have been arrested and are currently being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Conshohocken Police say on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 they responded to a report at The Great American Pub at 123 Fayette Street from a woman who said she noticed her wallet was missing from her purse when it came time to pay the bill.

The purse was hanging on the hooks underneath her seat at the bar. The suspects allegedly tried to use the cards in King of Prussia but were unsuccessful.

Then, Conshohocken police say on February 13, 2025, they responded to a similar issue at Hook and Ladder where a woman told police credit cards were stolen from her purse and were used in King of Prussia unsuccessfully.

"Used the menu at the bar to cover up their activities when they were taking wallets out of purses," said David Lennon, Chief of Conshohocken Police.

"It's a shame, but I mean that's the world we live in today," said Guy Clauson, Executive Chef at Great American Pub.

"I was surprised to hear it. We live in town here, it's been a great family town, haven't seen much signs of crime," said Bill Bartman, of Conshohocken.

But it's not just Conshohocken. Police have either arrested the pair or named them as suspects in different parts of Montgomery and Bucks counties and New Jersey.

That includes Conshohocken, Tredyffrin, West Whiteland, Quakertown, Bensalem, Horsham, Lower Merion, Plymouth Township, Upper Dublin, Upper Merion, and Maple Shade, NJ.

"I'll have to tell my wife to keep the bag close to her," said Justin Freiler, of Conshohocken.

Police are still investigating and are asking if anyone has experienced something like this to contact their local police department.

Police suggest you don't hang your purse on the side of your chair and have your purse in sight.