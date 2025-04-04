2 adults, 3 children arrested after brutal assault after Conshohocken's St. Patrick's Day parade

The assault happened after Conshohocken's St. Patrick's Day parade on March 15.

Police have arrested two adults and three children in connection with the brutal assault of two women.

Police have arrested two adults and three children in connection with the brutal assault of two women.

Police have arrested two adults and three children in connection with the brutal assault of two women.

Police have arrested two adults and three children in connection with the brutal assault of two women.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police have arrested two adults and three children in connection with the brutal assault of two women.

The assault happened after Conshohocken's St. Patrick's Day parade on March 15.

Police say 35-year-old Demetria Miller and 18-year-old Kharee Nazir Davis, as well as a 16-year-old boy and two 10-year-old boys are all charged with assault.

Police have arrested two adults and three children in connection with the brutal assault of two women.

Police say those young twins joined the adults and older teen in repeatedly kicking, stomping, and punching the victims while they were on the ground.

The adult suspects also face charges of corruption of minors due to the involvement of juveniles in the attack.

