Flames tear through warehouse in Quakertown, Pennsylvania

The fire raced to two alarms, collapsing part of the roof.

The fire raced to two alarms, collapsing part of the roof.

The fire raced to two alarms, collapsing part of the roof.

The fire raced to two alarms, collapsing part of the roof.

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Flames tore through a warehouse in Quakertown, Bucks County.

Firefighters rushed to the 100 block of Pacific Drive around midnight on Friday.

The fire raced to two alarms, collapsing part of the roof.

Authorities did not report any injuries.

Crews have since placed the fire under control.

The search has begun for clues to what sparked the fire.