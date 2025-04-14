Suspect sought for sex assault of 12-year-old girl in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia.

Police on Monday released photos of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving.

Investigators say the incident happened on March 20 around 11:24 a.m.

The girl told police she was on the 200 block of E. Salaignac St. when the suspect sexually assaulted her.

The man then asked the girl to get into his vehicle, which was parked on the block, police say.

The suspect is between 35 and 40 years old. He was wearing a gray & black checkered hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants with a white emblem on the left leg, and black & white sneakers.

He was driving a white SUV, possibly a 2018 Kia Sorento, with an unknown tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.