things to do in philadelphia

Philadelphia Portal to be moved from Love Park to City Hall courtyard during parade celebration

The Philadelphia Portal will be moved from Love Park to the City Hall courtyard during a parade celebration Monday morning.

The Philadelphia Portal will be moved from Love Park to the City Hall courtyard during a parade celebration Monday morning.

The Philadelphia Portal will be moved from Love Park to the City Hall courtyard during a parade celebration Monday morning.

The Philadelphia Portal will be moved from Love Park to the City Hall courtyard during a parade celebration Monday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Portal will be moved from Love Park to the City Hall courtyard during a parade celebration Monday morning.

The Portal debuted in October 2024 in Love Park, capturing the curiosity of visitors.

It shows an uninterrupted live feed to several cities around the world, connecting people on both ends.

But there have been a few issues in Philadelphia over the past six months.

In February, police said people cut the wires to steal the copper and hauled the pieces away in a trash can on a subway train.

And then last month, someone threw rocks at it cracking the screen leaving the Portal offline for a couple of weeks.

Joe Callahan, the director of the portal project, argues there's been more good than bad.

RELATED: Why vandals targeted the 'Philadelphia Portal' in LOVE Park

"The portal of Philadelphia has received 99.99% of love. The fraction of a percentage of something that happened to it was a small negative ion in the universe," Callahan said.

Portal organizers recently conducted an online survey asking voters to decide if should stay in Love Park or be relocated to the City Hall courtyard.

There'll be a celebratory parade Monday at 9 a.m. along the Ben Franklin Parkway, with a 15 minute stop at the Art Museum steps.

The Portal will continue to stream live during the entire process and is expected to be reinstalled in its new home in the City Hall courtyard by noon.

Portal organizers said it will remain in Philadelphia through July 2026 for the nation's 250th birthday celebration.

They'll have dancers out there on April 29 for International Dance Day.