2 arrested after mother of 5 killed, man injured in South Jersey shooting

There's no word on a motive.

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people have been arrested after a mother of five was killed and another man was injured during a shooting in Cumberland County on Saturday.

Eric Bundy Johnson, 34, and Francessca Delvalle, 34, both face murder charges.

Police say 41-year-old Bonnie Hitchens was shot to death in the parking lot of a convenience store on East Greene Street in Millville, New Jersey.

A 31-year-old man was also shot multiple times, but survived. According to the man's family, he was Hitchens' long-time boyfriend.

Action News spoke with the families of Hitchens and her boyfriend on Sunday.

Hitchens' daughter, who asked to remain anonymous, said her mother was the last person who deserved to be gunned down.

"My mom didn't deserve this," Hitchens' daughter told Action News. "She wasn't a bad person. She wasn't a bad person at all."

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around all of this," added Shardinae Wise, the injured man's sister. "I'm trying to figure out exactly why this happened."

Police have not provided any further details on the deadly double shooting.