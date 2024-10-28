Mother of 5 killed, man injured after shooting in South Jersey store parking lot

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A mother of five is dead and another man is recovering after both were shot in the parking lot of a South Jersey convenience store.

Family members of the victims said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot on East Greene Street in Millville, Cumberland County.

Neighbors said they heard at least four gunshots.

The family of Bonnie Hitchens, 41, told Action News she had just left home to go to the store when she was fatally wounded in the shooting.

Her daughter, who asked to remain anonymous, said her mother was the last person who deserved to be gunned down.

"My mom didn't deserve this," Hitchens' daughter told Action News. "She wasn't a bad person. She wasn't a bad person at all."

Also hit amid gunfire was a 31-year-old man who was with Hitchens at the time.

According to the man's family, he was Hitchens' long-time boyfriend.

Action News was told he was struck at least three times but managed to survive his injuries after being rushed to an area hospital.

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around all of this," said Shardinae Wise, the man's sister. "I'm trying to figure out exactly why this happened."

Wise said her brother, who was listed in stable condition, was also having trouble understanding how such a tragic situation became his reality.

"It's unreal for him right now and he keeps breaking down," Wise said.

Two of Hitchens' surviving daughters told Action News while they were struggling with the loss of their mother, they wanted to remember her as someone who was the provider for her children and knew how to brighten everyone's day.

"She always brought a light. Anybody that was sad she could turn their day into the best day ever," the family said.

Action News reached out to local authorities in Cumberland County for additional details on the case. So far, no further information has been provided.

Anyone with information on the shooting, however, should contact the police.