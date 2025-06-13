2 children and 1 adult dead after row home fire in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section

Four people were injured, including three children, after a row home fire in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section early Friday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two children and a woman are dead after a row home fire in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia early Friday morning.

The children who died include a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old.

Another child and a woman were injured in the blaze.

The fire erupted around 4:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of N. Corlies Street.

Officials said a 40-year-old woman jumped from the 2nd-story window while holding one of the children. She was rushed to Temple Hospital's trauma center in critical condition.

Fire officials say the child she was holding is hospitalized in stable condition.

The woman who died was found on the second-floor, middle bedroom of the home. She has not yet been identified.

Officials said there were working smoke alarms in the building at the time of the fire.

Crews remain on the scene to put out hotspots.