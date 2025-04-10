2 children unaccounted for, 6 homes burned after fire, gas line rupture in Millville, NJ

MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two children are unaccounted for on Thursday morning after a blaze erupted in a Millville, Cumberland County, neighborhood. One person has also been taken to the hospital.

Flames spread to a total of six homes, displacing 23 people.

Firefighters have been fighting this fire since it broke out at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

It ended up destroying two sets of duplexes and two single-family homes along the 300 block of S 4th Street.

Action News has been told that a gas line ruptured, which fed the fire and made it more intense, allowing the flames to jump from house to house.

Action News spoke with a devastated mother of three, who describes how it all happened so quickly.

"I just put my baby on my shoulder and went outside and I grabbed my son. I don't know what happened. We have nothing. Everything's burned to the ground," said Iteaia Broughton, of Millville.

Another issue is that the hydrant on the block didn't work when firefighters arrived.

The chief said they had to run 800 feet of hose to the nearest hydrant after the trucks ran out of water.

One resident says he watched his home burn down as crews scrambled to get access to water.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

