Charging e-bike battery sparked fire that damaged 2 Hamilton Twp. homes

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Two homes were damaged by fire in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:39 a.m. in the 1400 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Firefighters say crews arrived to find flames throughout a duplex and a two-family home next door.

They were able to contain the flames to those two homes. The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes.

All of the occupants were able to get out safely. One firefighter suffered minor injuries from a fall.

Investigators from the Hamilton Fire Marshals Office and the Hamilton Police Division determined that the fire originated from an e-bike battery being charged inside a bedroom.

Eight people were displaced by the fire.