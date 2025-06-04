1 dead, another critically hurt in double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section

Philadelphia police are sorting out the details of a double shooting in Kensington.

Philadelphia police are sorting out the details of a double shooting in Kensington.

Philadelphia police are sorting out the details of a double shooting in Kensington.

Philadelphia police are sorting out the details of a double shooting in Kensington.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are sorting out the details of a deadly double shooting in Kensington.

Two victims in their early 20s were found outside of a vehicle on the 3400 block of Kensington Avenue at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

A handgun and a shell casing were located next to a man shot in the head.

One of the victims was taken to Temple Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The other victim was also taken to Temple Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police also found a shell casing inside the vehicle, but do not yet know if either of the victims was shot before exiting the car.

