PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot two men in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 4th and Franklin streets.

Detectives say the two victims were sitting in a car when the gunman shot them repeatedly.

The victims tried to drive away but crashed.

A 26-year-old man was shot at least seven times, and is now hospitalized in critical condition.

The other victim, a 35-year-old man, is listed in stable condition.