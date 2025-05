2 injured, 3 homes damaged after fire in Lower Macungie Township

Fire tore through three homes and injured two people in the Lehigh Valley.

Fire tore through three homes and injured two people in the Lehigh Valley.

Fire tore through three homes and injured two people in the Lehigh Valley.

Fire tore through three homes and injured two people in the Lehigh Valley.

LOWER MACUNGIE TPW., Pa. (WPVI) -- Fire tore through three homes and injured two people in the Lehigh Valley.

Flames broke out late Thursday night on Heritage Drive in Lower Macungie Township.

Video shows firefighters on top of a roof, battling the blaze.

At one point, crews put out a mayday call for a firefighter, who was then checked out at the scene.

Two people who were inside a home suffered smoke inhalation.

There's no word yet on what sparked the fire.