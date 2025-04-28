House fire leaves 2 people dead and several firefighters injured in Robeson Twp.

At least two deaths are being blamed on a fire Monday in Berks County. Four others, including three firefighters, were rushed to the hospital.

At least two deaths are being blamed on a fire Monday in Berks County. Four others, including three firefighters, were rushed to the hospital.

At least two deaths are being blamed on a fire Monday in Berks County. Four others, including three firefighters, were rushed to the hospital.

At least two deaths are being blamed on a fire Monday in Berks County. Four others, including three firefighters, were rushed to the hospital.

ROBESON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- At least two deaths are being blamed on a fire that broke out early Monday morning in Berks County. Four others, including three firefighters, were rushed to the hospital.

Authorities say the fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Monday at a home in the 700 block of White Bear Road in Robeson Township.

At least two deaths are being blamed on a fire Monday in Berks County. Four others, including three firefighters, were rushed to the hospital.

Firefighters rescued one person inside, but two others did not make it out alive.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Three firefighters were injured and taken to the hospital, according to officials. Several other firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating what sparked the fire.

