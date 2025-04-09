2 die after being pulled from burning home in Robeson Twp., Berks County

Two people have died after being pulled from a burning home in Berks County and rushed them to the hospital.

Two people have died after being pulled from a burning home in Berks County and rushed them to the hospital.

Two people have died after being pulled from a burning home in Berks County and rushed them to the hospital.

Two people have died after being pulled from a burning home in Berks County and rushed them to the hospital.

ROBESON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Two people have died after being pulled from a burning home in Berks County and rushed them to the hospital.

The house fire broke out on the 3200 block of Morgantown Road in Robeson Township at 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters heard calls of two people trapped inside.

Despite the intense flames, they managed to pull them out.

Both were taken to Reading Hospital as trauma patients, where they later died.

The fire hit two alarms before firefighters managed to get a handle on it.

