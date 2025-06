2 rescued by firefighters from house fire in Hamilton Twp., Mercer County

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- At least two people were injured in a house fire that broke out in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 200 block of Lynwood Avenue after the fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters say they helped rescue two people from the second floor.

They were treated at the scene.

Action News is waiting for an update on their conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.