2 separate crashes on Schuylkill Expressway WB causing major traffic delays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two separate crashes are causing headaches for commuters on Interstate 76 westbound on Friday morning.

One crash involved a dump truck and the other involved a box truck.

The crashes are on the Schuylkill Expressway WB between Exit 340A at Lincoln and Kelly Drive, and Exit 339 at US 1 South to City Avenue.

Only one westbound lane is open at this time.

Both crashes appear to have occurred in a work zone area on I-76.

Major delays are expected.

So far, no major injuries have been reported.

