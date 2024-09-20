2 separate crashes on Schuylkill Expressway WB causing major traffic delays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two separate crashes are causing headaches for commuters on Interstate 76 westbound on Friday morning.
One crash involved a dump truck and the other involved a box truck.
The crashes are on the Schuylkill Expressway WB between Exit 340A at Lincoln and Kelly Drive, and Exit 339 at US 1 South to City Avenue.
Only one westbound lane is open at this time.
Both crashes appear to have occurred in a work zone area on I-76.
Major delays are expected.
So far, no major injuries have been reported.